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Cop Fired for Questioning Governor Acting as Dictator
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24 views • May 12, 2020
Talking about the Constitution being the supreme law of the land is now grounds for LEO being fired in many areas of the country. But in others, the community is standing up to Governors who say the law is what they say — dictators. Reports from Michigan, California, Washington state.
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