Predestination vs. Free Will: How Augustine’s Doctrine and Jesus’ Words Shaped the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explores the deep tension between Augustine’s doctrine of predestination and the prophecy of Moses and the words of Jesus Christ, showing how these opposing views on grace, choice, and responsibility have fueled centuries of conflict, confusion, and even global wars. We unpack how communal sameness versus individual free will shaped history — and why it still matters for us today.