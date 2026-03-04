Buckle up. Christian Zionist War Bro Hegseth Speaks!

America is winning. Decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy.

He also said, not posting so many videos of him:

"In under a week, the two most powerful air forces in the world will have complete control over Iranian skies." War Bro Hegseth

"This was never meant to be a fair fight and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they are down." - War Bro Hegseth

"The U.S. will use an unlimited stockpile of precision gravity bombs." - War Bro Hegseth

"Iran’s senior leaders are dead. The so-called governing council that might have selected a successor is dead, missing, or in bunkers. Senior generals, mid-level officers, and enlisted ranks can’t communicate or talk." - War Bro Hegseth

"Last night, we sunk their prize ship, the Soleimani. Looks like POTUS got him twice." - War Bro Hegseth

"Yesterday in the Indian Ocean, an American submarine sank an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo." - War Bro Hegseth

"The leader of the unit that attempted to assassinate Trump has been hunted down and killed. Iran tried to kill Trump, and Trump got the last laugh." - War Bro Hegseth

🐻 He's just making up stuff now 🤣

"To our steadfast partner, Israel: your mission is being executed with unmatched skill and iron determination. Fighting shoulder to shoulder with such a capable ally is a true force multiplier and a breath of fresh air." - War Bro Hegseth

🐻 100% Bibi wrote that line...

"We've known for a long time that Iran had intentions of trying to kill Trump and other U.S. officials. While that was not the focus of the effort, in fact, it was never raised by the President, I ensured, and others ensured, that those who were responsible for that were eventually part of the target list." - War Bro Hegseth

🐻 This is a perfect example of manufacturing consent, among failing donestic support for the war on Iran. Hegseth just isn't good at being subtle.

"We, of course, never target civilian targets. We are investigating the school attack." - War Bro Hegseth full scum mode on.

"Iran’s ballistic missile shots fired are down 86% from the first day of fighting, with a 23% decrease just in the last 24 hours. Their one-way attack drone shots are down 73% from the opening days." - General Dan Caine

🐻So the Epstein coalition will stop shooting down 170-300% of missiles and drones fired? Noted.

"The only limits we have is President Trump's desire to achieve specific effects on behalf of the American people. You can say 4 weeks, but it could be 6, it could be 8, it could be 3." - War Bro Hegseth

🐻Department of Intuitive War. Sorry, Spec... Supremely Severe Military Operation.

"They are not really a factor here. Our issue is not with them, it's with the nuclear ambitions of Iran." - Hegseth on Russia and China