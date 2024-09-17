'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 7: 09-17-2024 -- "Curing The Incurable: Cancer"

With cancer rates skyrocketing, Adam Gaertner explains a protocol that he states "can be used for any given cancer to have a curative effect."





Intentional is broadcast live at Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 2PM ET and Music on W4HC Radio – Health Café Live (www.w4hc.com) part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com). Intentional TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





Intentional Podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible, and over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is additionally available on the 'Intentional' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, Apple Podcasts and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at her website: micmeow.com.