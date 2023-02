BRICS | Is BRICS On the Verge of Destroying the U.S. Dollar with the 5R Currency System (Rand, Ruble, Rupee, Renminbi, & Rand)? The Connection Between w/ BRICS, the Great Reset, CBDCs and the Internet of Bodies?

https://www.ireadepoch.com/CLAY

Website: www.Gold2020Forecast.com

“8 The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” Haggai 2:8

South Africa Criticized for Naval Exercise With Russia and China Naval drill off South Africa’s east coast overlaps with the anniversary of the war in Ukraine - https://www.wsj.com/articles/south-africa-criticized-for-naval-exercise-with-russia-and-china-dd82891a

BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) already started their own currency reserves called 5R system (the names of all five countries currencies starting with letter R: rand, ruble, rupee, Renminbi, rand) - https://www.orfonline.org/expert-speak/brics-reserve-currency/

Is BRICS On the Verge of Introducing a New Gold-Backed Reserve Currency? - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/policy/brics-explores-creating-new-reserve-currency/articleshow/94628034.cms?from=mdr

China’s Response to Shooting Down the Spy Balloon

Watch the Final War Documentary Today HERE: https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-final-war_4851409.html?&utm_medium=EpochCinema&utm_source=YouTube&utm_campaign=TheFinalWar&utm_content=11-16-2022

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com

Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)

**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation