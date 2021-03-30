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China Sanctions US, Canadian Officials
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2091 views • March 30, 2021
China in Focus (March 29): China Sanctions US, Canadian Officials
China issues new sanctions for U.S. officials and members of Canada’s parliament.
To boycott or not to boycott? It’s a dilemma some Chinese sports associations are facing over footwear brand Nike. Hundreds of million-dollar contracts link them to the American brand.
Fashion brand Hugo Boss is dealing with trouble over cotton from Xinjiang. Its back-and-forth attitude has some calling the company “two-faced.”
Will the United States punish communist China over its lack of pandemic transparency? The U.S. Secretary of State appears hesitant to give details.
How do Chinese communist leaders approach the United States, and what are their plans to defeat it? A bombshell speech tells all.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more first-hand news from China.
For more news and videos, please visit our website and Twitter.
China issues new sanctions for U.S. officials and members of Canada’s parliament.
To boycott or not to boycott? It’s a dilemma some Chinese sports associations are facing over footwear brand Nike. Hundreds of million-dollar contracts link them to the American brand.
Fashion brand Hugo Boss is dealing with trouble over cotton from Xinjiang. Its back-and-forth attitude has some calling the company “two-faced.”
Will the United States punish communist China over its lack of pandemic transparency? The U.S. Secretary of State appears hesitant to give details.
How do Chinese communist leaders approach the United States, and what are their plans to defeat it? A bombshell speech tells all.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more first-hand news from China.
For more news and videos, please visit our website and Twitter.
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