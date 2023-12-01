Major CDC Failure & Kentucky Derby Deaths

In this episode, we'll take a look at what killed a dozen horses at the Kentucky Derby, along with a major failure of the CDC that exposes the criminal and incompetent nature of this lawless organization. We'll also look to Scripture and how our representatives should have dealt with both the CDC and many industries that put out products that we know are harmful to the public.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.