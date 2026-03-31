Medvedev: Nuclear Exchange Between Iran & Israel Inevitable - Trump Mulls Ending Iran War (Developing)

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MAILBAG SHOW * 3.30.2026
IS NUCLEAR WAR INEVITABLE?
1 - https://www.helleniscope.com/2026/03/30/medvedev-a-nuclear-exchange-between-iran-and-israel-is-inevitable/
2 - https://www.infowars.com/posts/oil-slides-as-trump-reportedly-told-aides-hes-willing-to-end-war-without-reopening-hormuz
MASSIVE TRAP SET AGAINST TRUMP
https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-looks-like-a-massive-trap-suicide-mission-active-duty-us-military-veterans-say-that-trumps-plan-to-invade-iran-is-being-manipulated-by-the-globalists-to-kill-his-economic-recovery
TRUMP CONSIDERS SUICIDE MISSION...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-considers-suicide-mission-deep-into-iran-to-snatch-1000-pounds-of-uranium
U.S. MARINES ARRIVE IN MIDDLE EAST
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/03/28/world/iran-war-trump-israel-oil?unlocked_article_code=1.WlA.dvET.DbgXtLMrQM5e&smid=url-share
PENTAGON PREPARING FOR WEEKS OF GROUND OPERATIONS...
https://nypost.com/2026/03/28/world-news/pentagon-preparing-for-weeks-of-ground-operations-in-iran-report/
STRAIT OF HORMUZ...
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/31/trump-strait-of-hormuz-oil-prices-00851611
KEEP FIGHTING UNTIL IRAN IS DECISIVLY DEFEATED?
https://apnews.com/article/trump-iran-saudi-arabia-mbs-gulf-war-uae-89f690b952fe28d3140c537b70fa5051
U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS DIPLOMAT RESIGNS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/united-nations-human-rights-diplomat-resigns-warns-un-preparing-for-possible-use-of-nuclear-weapon-against-iran
IRAN/GOOGLE/APPLE/MICROSOFT...
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-iran-google-apple-microsoft-36950306
JET FUEL COULD RUN OUT WITHIN WEEKS
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jet-fuel-spikes-airlines-warn-supplies-could-run-dry-within-weeks
ISRAEL NEWS...
https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-891368
TRUMP CONFIRMS MASSIVE MILITARY COMPLEX...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trump-confirms-massive-military-complex-being-built-beneath-new-white-house-ballroom
IRAN SLEEPER CELLS...
https://nypost.com/2026/03/28/world-news/mounting-concerns-about-iran-sleeper-cells-after-1500-stopped-at-border/
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson