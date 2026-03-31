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Medvedev: Nuclear Exchange Between Iran & Israel Inevitable - Trump Mulls Ending Iran War (Developing)
The Appearance
The Appearance
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MAILBAG SHOW * 3.30.2026


IS NUCLEAR WAR INEVITABLE?

1 - https://www.helleniscope.com/2026/03/30/medvedev-a-nuclear-exchange-between-iran-and-israel-is-inevitable/

2 - https://www.infowars.com/posts/oil-slides-as-trump-reportedly-told-aides-hes-willing-to-end-war-without-reopening-hormuz


MASSIVE TRAP SET AGAINST TRUMP

https://www.infowars.com/posts/this-looks-like-a-massive-trap-suicide-mission-active-duty-us-military-veterans-say-that-trumps-plan-to-invade-iran-is-being-manipulated-by-the-globalists-to-kill-his-economic-recovery


TRUMP CONSIDERS SUICIDE MISSION...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-considers-suicide-mission-deep-into-iran-to-snatch-1000-pounds-of-uranium


U.S. MARINES ARRIVE IN MIDDLE EAST

https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/03/28/world/iran-war-trump-israel-oil?unlocked_article_code=1.WlA.dvET.DbgXtLMrQM5e&smid=url-share


PENTAGON PREPARING FOR WEEKS OF GROUND OPERATIONS...

https://nypost.com/2026/03/28/world-news/pentagon-preparing-for-weeks-of-ground-operations-in-iran-report/


STRAIT OF HORMUZ...

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/31/trump-strait-of-hormuz-oil-prices-00851611


KEEP FIGHTING UNTIL IRAN IS DECISIVLY DEFEATED?

https://apnews.com/article/trump-iran-saudi-arabia-mbs-gulf-war-uae-89f690b952fe28d3140c537b70fa5051


U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS DIPLOMAT RESIGNS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/united-nations-human-rights-diplomat-resigns-warns-un-preparing-for-possible-use-of-nuclear-weapon-against-iran


IRAN/GOOGLE/APPLE/MICROSOFT...

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-iran-google-apple-microsoft-36950306


JET FUEL COULD RUN OUT WITHIN WEEKS

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/jet-fuel-spikes-airlines-warn-supplies-could-run-dry-within-weeks


ISRAEL NEWS...

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/politics-and-diplomacy/article-891368


TRUMP CONFIRMS MASSIVE MILITARY COMPLEX...

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-trump-confirms-massive-military-complex-being-built-beneath-new-white-house-ballroom


IRAN SLEEPER CELLS...

https://nypost.com/2026/03/28/world-news/mounting-concerns-about-iran-sleeper-cells-after-1500-stopped-at-border/


Augusto's Websites,,,

theappearance.com

theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Chuck Wilson

[email protected]

Keywords
irantrumpworld war three
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