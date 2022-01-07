Dr. Mark McDonald: Mass Psychosis - How to Help These People and End the Insanity?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychiatrist Dr. Mark McDonald: https://www.markmcdonaldmd.com/
Dr. Mark McDonald's book: "United States of Fear: How America Fell Victim to a Mass Delusional Psychosis": https://www.amazon.com/United-States-Fear-Delusional-Psychosis-ebook/dp/B09LRHHY2M
(Jan 6, 2021) Full hour long interview with Owen Shroyer: https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61d770f98a27e35ca69d71f8