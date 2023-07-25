Summer RV Life in East Idaho - A Visit to Grand Targhee

https://rvacrossamerica.net/summerrvlife



East Idaho allows me to do something I could not do when I lived on the east coast... beat the heat by heading to high altitude! In just over an hour, I was able to drive from Rigby (elevation 4700 ft.) to Grand Targhee Ski Resort, in westernmost Wyoming and only accessible from Idaho. Grand Targhee's base elevation is 8000 ft. and the Dream Catcher chair takes you to 9800 ft. in minutes. From there you can ride back down - or - hike down. I chose to hike - I have lots of inspiring photos and more in my post - linked above.

