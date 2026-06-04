They are all around us.

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In the 1960's the US army tried out special googles on them, revealing the terrifying dimension around us. Somepoint soon, this veil will fall and these and many other entities will be revealed. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for our sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.