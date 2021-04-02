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** WARNING! MORGELLONS IMPREGNATED INTO FACEMASKS AND COVID TEST SWABS ** - Globalists Have a Plethora of Reasons to LOCK YOU DOWN -
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767 views • April 02, 2021
** Chemical Cocktail Found in Face Masks. “Breathing in Carcinogens, Allergens and Synthetic Microfibres”
- Global Reseach, Exotile News – 01/Apr/2021
- Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/exclusive-chemical-cocktail-found-face-masks/5741709
-- All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).
Cont'd --
** Moving Black Strands on Face Mask - Similar Videos Appearing Daily Now
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 01/Apr/2021
- Ariticle & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/moving-black-strands-on-face-mask-similar-videos-appearing-daily-now/
-- A new genre of video is cropping up about the microscopic black strands that are being found in both the swabs used in COVID testing and in the disposable face masks.
Seeing these strands, I was reminded of the strange microscopic objects that have been found in skin lesions of those suffering from Morgellons disease.
What’s even creepier is that these strands exhibit the characteristics of very small-scale micro-robots, in that they move in response to heat and moisture. Are these approved swabs and masks being used to deliver synthetic biology into their human hosts? Is that why Joe Biden issued an Executive Order that disallows bandannas on public transport, in favor of Chinese PPEs?
Synthetic biology combines genetics, robotics and nano-technology with artificial intelligence, hybridizing natural forms and engineering tissues beyond our wildest dreams. In 2011, Sofia Smallstorm gave presentations on “The Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology”, in which she discussed nano fibers: moving, growing nano-bots integrating themselves with man.
Smallstorm and others believe these high-tech substances are being released via secretive high aerosol spraying programs, causing her to ask whether geoengineering was only about experimenting with weather?
It’s interesting that the discovery of these Morgellons-like strands is coinciding with a widespread announcement of Bill Gates’ plans to blot out the sun, essentially confessing that the same guy who is the primary financier of the WHO, GAVI, Event 201 and mRNA vaccine technology has likely been the eminence grise behind chemtrails, all along. But it’s all good, because muh Climate Change.
Equally interesting is that these developments coincide with the warning about blue and gray disposable face masks issued by Canada’s health agency, that they contain microscopic graphene particles associated with “early pulmonary toxicity.”
These Chinese-made masks were part of Canada’s public school reopening plan, in which students would be required to wear them in the classroom to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, children have been complaining that they feel as though they were inhaling cat hair while wearing them. It turns out they’ve been inhaling an asbestos-like substance.
The provincial government of Quebec has issued a directive to various ministries of Canada to stop distributing these SNN200642 masks and to “keep them in a safe place now.”
** Morgellons Disease - A New Autoimmune Disease?
- Natural News, Kali Sinclair – 13/Apr/2015
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/049341_Morgellons_fungus_autoimmune_disease.html
-- What is Morgellons Disease? There are several answers to this question. Ask the CDC or far too many conventional doctors and they will tell you Morgellons disease doesn't exist, that it is a psychosomatic disorder, most likely a combination of delusional parasitosis and obsessive picking of the skin. In other words, it's all in the patient's head, except for the skin lesions caused from self abuse.
Ask a Morgellons sufferer or the rare doctor who believes this disease is real, and you will hear a far different story. Morgellons is a systemic disorder that involves many symptoms common to auto-immune sufferers including: -- Cont’d --
• chronic, severe fatigue
• joint pain
• neurological problems
• memory and cognitive disruptions (including brain fog)
• mood changes
It also involves bizarre symptoms particular to this disease:
• crawling sensations on and under the skin
• the sensation of itching or biting
• skin eruptions or lesions with little black specks on or under the skin
• filaments or threads under the skin and erupting from the skin
Morgellons is currently in the news due to the emergency hospitalization of iconic singer /songwriter Joni Mitchell, who suffers from this disease. In 2010, she told the Los Angeles Times, "Fibers in a variety of colors protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral."
Doctors and researchers who do not believe Morgellons to be real think the fibers are lint, though all sufferers tell them the fibers are growing out of their skin- that they pull them out as if they were pulling out a hair.
Cont'd --
- Global Reseach, Exotile News – 01/Apr/2021
- Article: https://www.globalresearch.ca/exclusive-chemical-cocktail-found-face-masks/5741709
-- All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).
Cont'd --
** Moving Black Strands on Face Mask - Similar Videos Appearing Daily Now
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 01/Apr/2021
- Ariticle & Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/moving-black-strands-on-face-mask-similar-videos-appearing-daily-now/
-- A new genre of video is cropping up about the microscopic black strands that are being found in both the swabs used in COVID testing and in the disposable face masks.
Seeing these strands, I was reminded of the strange microscopic objects that have been found in skin lesions of those suffering from Morgellons disease.
What’s even creepier is that these strands exhibit the characteristics of very small-scale micro-robots, in that they move in response to heat and moisture. Are these approved swabs and masks being used to deliver synthetic biology into their human hosts? Is that why Joe Biden issued an Executive Order that disallows bandannas on public transport, in favor of Chinese PPEs?
Synthetic biology combines genetics, robotics and nano-technology with artificial intelligence, hybridizing natural forms and engineering tissues beyond our wildest dreams. In 2011, Sofia Smallstorm gave presentations on “The Dark Agenda of Synthetic Biology”, in which she discussed nano fibers: moving, growing nano-bots integrating themselves with man.
Smallstorm and others believe these high-tech substances are being released via secretive high aerosol spraying programs, causing her to ask whether geoengineering was only about experimenting with weather?
It’s interesting that the discovery of these Morgellons-like strands is coinciding with a widespread announcement of Bill Gates’ plans to blot out the sun, essentially confessing that the same guy who is the primary financier of the WHO, GAVI, Event 201 and mRNA vaccine technology has likely been the eminence grise behind chemtrails, all along. But it’s all good, because muh Climate Change.
Equally interesting is that these developments coincide with the warning about blue and gray disposable face masks issued by Canada’s health agency, that they contain microscopic graphene particles associated with “early pulmonary toxicity.”
These Chinese-made masks were part of Canada’s public school reopening plan, in which students would be required to wear them in the classroom to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, children have been complaining that they feel as though they were inhaling cat hair while wearing them. It turns out they’ve been inhaling an asbestos-like substance.
The provincial government of Quebec has issued a directive to various ministries of Canada to stop distributing these SNN200642 masks and to “keep them in a safe place now.”
** Morgellons Disease - A New Autoimmune Disease?
- Natural News, Kali Sinclair – 13/Apr/2015
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/049341_Morgellons_fungus_autoimmune_disease.html
-- What is Morgellons Disease? There are several answers to this question. Ask the CDC or far too many conventional doctors and they will tell you Morgellons disease doesn't exist, that it is a psychosomatic disorder, most likely a combination of delusional parasitosis and obsessive picking of the skin. In other words, it's all in the patient's head, except for the skin lesions caused from self abuse.
Ask a Morgellons sufferer or the rare doctor who believes this disease is real, and you will hear a far different story. Morgellons is a systemic disorder that involves many symptoms common to auto-immune sufferers including: -- Cont’d --
• chronic, severe fatigue
• joint pain
• neurological problems
• memory and cognitive disruptions (including brain fog)
• mood changes
It also involves bizarre symptoms particular to this disease:
• crawling sensations on and under the skin
• the sensation of itching or biting
• skin eruptions or lesions with little black specks on or under the skin
• filaments or threads under the skin and erupting from the skin
Morgellons is currently in the news due to the emergency hospitalization of iconic singer /songwriter Joni Mitchell, who suffers from this disease. In 2010, she told the Los Angeles Times, "Fibers in a variety of colors protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral."
Doctors and researchers who do not believe Morgellons to be real think the fibers are lint, though all sufferers tell them the fibers are growing out of their skin- that they pull them out as if they were pulling out a hair.
Cont'd --
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