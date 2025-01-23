© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stargate AI | Trump adopts New World Order's plan for AI governance and mRNA gene editing on day 2 in office!
79 views • 3 months ago
Trump brings in Sam Altman and Larry Ellison to announce new "Stargate" AI governance infrastructure to be built in US | "Stargate" was a CIA remote viewing program | AI governance is focus of World Economic Forum 2025 | Speaker Johnson says House will investigate Biden pardons | Trump administration to begin 9/11 prosecutions at Gitmo | Trump to meet with Putin, issues veiled financial threats to Putin if he refuses to end war | Trump's complicity in four years of hell for J6ers he just pardoned | Trump commerce dept grants "minority" status to Jewish-owned businesses | UN ambassador nominee says Israel has "biblical right" to West Bank | nanotech mind control is here
