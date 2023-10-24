Create New Account
Russian forces began planting tricolor flag on Avdeevka important heights
The Prisoner
North of Avdeevka, Russian forces began planting the 114th Brigade banner and tricolor flag on key heights, having taken control of the fortifications on the waste heap at the base of the hill. Nearby, there is the #Avdeevsky Coke Plant making it easier to approach and restore the railway line north of Krasnogórovka. During the battle, many Ukrainian troops were killed and captured.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
ukrainerussian forcesavdeevka

