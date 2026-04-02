PREPARATIONS FOR IRAN INVASION ARE ALMOST COMPLETE

The United States military buildup for a possible ground operation in Iran are almost complete, and recent reports suggest that more than one incursion could take place simultaneously.

From the start of the American-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic, the administration of President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of putting a boots on the ground. U.S. military movements in the last few days suggest that this is just weeks away.

By March 27, the movement of up to 41 MC-130J Commando II special-mission aircraft to RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom were documented, including at least 11 with the Silent Knight modifications meant to support covert infiltration operations. Three were also documented there.

Two United States Air Force EA-37B Compass Call electronic warfare aircraft were also observed arriving at the same air base on March 31. The very next day, the arrival of 12 A-10C Thunderbolt II attack jets was reported.

Troops also began to arrive. On March 28, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in the Middle East with some 2,200 marines aboard the aircraft-carrying USS Tripoli and two other amphibious vessels. Around the same time, it was confirmed that the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had made a stop at Hawaii with its 2,500 marines aboard three amphibious vessels, including the aircraft-carrying USS Boxer, before continuing its way towards the region.

Meanwhile, according to various reports, some 3,000 paratroops from the 82nd Airborne Division began arriving in the region on March 30.

On April 1, a report from The Atlantic revealed that the U.S. military is planning two possible ground operations in Iran and is awaiting a green light from Trump.

The first operation would involve seizing Kharg Island, which is responsible for 90% of the Islamic Republic oil exports, while the second would focus on removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile using special forces.

Elaborating on the second operation, a report by The Washington Post said that the plan requires flying in excavation equipment and building a runway for cargo planes to fly off with the radioactive material.

Speaking following these reports, Trump said that the U.S. military will strike Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks, with talks to continue at the same time. He neither confirmed, or denied plans for ground operations in Iran.

With an agreement remaining highly unlikely, U.S. ground operations in Iran could begin in the matter of weeks. The operations will be extremely risky, and while the U.S. has the upper hand when it comes to fire power, the Islamic Republic enjoys numerical superiority and the advantage of the defender.

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