THE VIDEO OF A FATHER AND HIS YOUNG SON MAKES AN ALARMING VIDEO ABOUT THE REAL CAUSE OF CRISIS

SOURCE: Philosophers-stone.info



The video of a father and his young son makes an alarming video about the real cause of Corona Crisis.



He explains that people are getting flu like symptoms and breathing problems because of high radiations being released from the 5 G Towers which is causing serious health crisis.



Whatever it is happening, there is no Corona but the High Frequency waves released in the air is blocking the Natural Air which is blocking Oxygen that is present in the air.



He says all the politicians and Policy makers knows about it but are not speaking about it.



He appeals all to stop the 5 G network before it is late.



5G waves is affecting the old and young children's.



#small kids too are waking up in India



#Awakening India

#storm is expected