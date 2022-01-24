STEFAN LANKA'S 3RD PHASE OF CONTROL EXPERIMENTS - GOODBYE VIRUS!

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Via Nomad Soul https://www.bitchute.com/video/0AkphkRA2hKz/ - "Source - https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/Stefan-phase-3-english
Dr. Stefan Lanka on the 3rd phase of the control experiments for SARS-CoV-2. During the 1st phase, Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists attribute to the presence of a pathogenic virus - the death of cells in test tube, can be achieved without the use of any infectious material, because the technic that they use is killing the cells on its own. A very detailed and simple video that explains the first phase of control experiments you can find here :
https://odysee.com/the-final-refutal-of-virology:cd3e02e705c8e9268161d04c3e22faf224a4e836
In the second phase Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists call a “viral genetic material” in reality comes from a healthy human tissue.
More details about the 2nd phase you can find here:
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a
Second experiment mentioned here as well:
https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/Freedom-Talk-3---Andy-Kaufman,-Tom-Cowan,-Stefan-Lanka,-Dean-Braus---14-July-2021
In the 3rd phase, he will show that by applying the same technic that virologists use, using the nucleic acids that don't come from supposedly infectious material but from healthy human tissues, animals and plants, you can construct the genome of any “virus” you want."
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Worth reading: The End of Corona
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/the-end-of-corona-a-chance-for-everybody.pdf
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Again, here is the link to the video from june 2021, THE FINAL REFUTAL OF VIROLOGY:
https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/The-final-refutal-of-virology:c
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DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES (1ST PHASE)
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
DR. STEFAN LANKA - FULL INTERVIEW WITH KATE SUGAK
https://bitchute.com/video/YBEs8ToIuaKy/
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Virologists disprove themselves:
Dr. Lanka: the SEVEN REBUTTALS of the virus claim | (Nothing spreads BUT fear)
https://bitchute.com/video/o63mObldrV2L/
THE MAINSTREAM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION DOCTORS ARE OFFICIALLY IN A PANIC - 72777
https://bitchute.com/video/98A2X4MFdnk9/
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THE 2ND CONTROL EXPERIMENT
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd control experiment
https://bitchute.com/video/G7Gjf15qjxdj/
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Dr. Cowan helped raising funds for the control experiments. 🙌
Dr. Kaufman wt Dr. Cowan: A Response to Dr. Mercola's Statement 'SARS-COV-2 is Real'
https://bitchute.com/video/BpyXqMKCQOjD/
Tom Cowan - 🧐 Deep Metagenomic Sequencing and 'The Viral Composition of the Human Genome'
https://bitchute.com/video/SRHNpd0695kd/
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Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
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Clarity re. the (DNA / mRNA) vaccines - disproving 'virology, contagion and gene therapy'
https://bitchute.com/video/1mahxy9pDpEc/
"STOP saying that you had IT, STOP saying you know someone who had IT." CONvid is a CON
https://bitchute.com/video/SMGqgqT0VAPP/
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You Don't Have An 'Immune System' | (Antibodies & Immunity: Dispelling Two More Myths)
https://bitchute.com/video/amoVRR7NW1OL/
Dr. Kaufman: Convid injections, nanotech, 'shedding & spreading', 'mRNA 'gene theory', Cell theory
https://bitchute.com/video/4sjHD8MfPWry/
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