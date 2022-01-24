BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STEFAN LANKA'S 3RD PHASE OF CONTROL EXPERIMENTS - GOODBYE VIRUS!
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
136 views • January 24, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B


Via Nomad Soul https://www.bitchute.com/video/0AkphkRA2hKz/ - "Source - https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/Stefan-phase-3-english
Dr. Stefan Lanka on the 3rd phase of the control experiments for SARS-CoV-2. During the 1st phase, Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists attribute to the presence of a pathogenic virus - the death of cells in test tube, can be achieved without the use of any infectious material, because the technic that they use is killing the cells on its own. A very detailed and simple video that explains the first phase of control experiments you can find here :
https://odysee.com/the-final-refutal-of-virology:cd3e02e705c8e9268161d04c3e22faf224a4e836

In the second phase Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists call a “viral genetic material” in reality comes from a healthy human tissue.
More details about the 2nd phase you can find here:
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a

Second experiment mentioned here as well:
https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/Freedom-Talk-3---Andy-Kaufman,-Tom-Cowan,-Stefan-Lanka,-Dean-Braus---14-July-2021

In the 3rd phase, he will show that by applying the same technic that virologists use, using the nucleic acids that don't come from supposedly infectious material but from healthy human tissues, animals and plants, you can construct the genome of any “virus” you want."

🍀🍀🍀

Worth reading: The End of Corona
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/the-end-of-corona-a-chance-for-everybody.pdf

🍀🍀🍀

Again, here is the link to the video from june 2021, THE FINAL REFUTAL OF VIROLOGY:
https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/The-final-refutal-of-virology:c

🍀🍀🍀

DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES (1ST PHASE)
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/

DR. STEFAN LANKA - FULL INTERVIEW WITH KATE SUGAK
https://bitchute.com/video/YBEs8ToIuaKy/

🍀🍀🍀

Virologists disprove themselves:
Dr. Lanka: the SEVEN REBUTTALS of the virus claim | (Nothing spreads BUT fear)
https://bitchute.com/video/o63mObldrV2L/

THE MAINSTREAM CONTROLLED OPPOSITION DOCTORS ARE OFFICIALLY IN A PANIC - 72777
https://bitchute.com/video/98A2X4MFdnk9/

🍀🍀🍀

THE 2ND CONTROL EXPERIMENT
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd control experiment
https://bitchute.com/video/G7Gjf15qjxdj/

🍀🍀🍀

Dr. Cowan helped raising funds for the control experiments. 🙌

Dr. Kaufman wt Dr. Cowan: A Response to Dr. Mercola's Statement 'SARS-COV-2 is Real'
https://bitchute.com/video/BpyXqMKCQOjD/

Tom Cowan - 🧐 Deep Metagenomic Sequencing and 'The Viral Composition of the Human Genome'
https://bitchute.com/video/SRHNpd0695kd/

🍀🍀🍀

Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf

🍀🍀🍀

Clarity re. the (DNA / mRNA) vaccines - disproving 'virology, contagion and gene therapy'
https://bitchute.com/video/1mahxy9pDpEc/

"STOP saying that you had IT, STOP saying you know someone who had IT." CONvid is a CON
https://bitchute.com/video/SMGqgqT0VAPP/

🍀🍀🍀

You Don't Have An 'Immune System' | (Antibodies & Immunity: Dispelling Two More Myths)
https://bitchute.com/video/amoVRR7NW1OL/

Dr. Kaufman: Convid injections, nanotech, 'shedding & spreading', 'mRNA 'gene theory', Cell theory
https://bitchute.com/video/4sjHD8MfPWry/

🍀🍀🍀
Keywords
stefan lankasars-cov-2dr stefan lankacontrol experimentsb - 2020end of virologypathogenic viruskilling cells
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

FDA rewrites drug safety rules to allow human-cell testing over animal experiments

Cassie B.
Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Gradual Fiber Increases May Reduce Bloating, Nutrition Guidance Says

Coco Somers
Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Report Says Glyphosate Detected in Uterine Tissue of Women with Aggressive Cancer

Morgan S. Verity
The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

The blood pressure paradox: What happens when you take creatine every day

Ava Grace
Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Bananas Or Sweet Potatoes: Which Is Better for Blood Sugar Management?

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy