President Donald Trump debriefs Press After the E. Jean Carroll defamation hearing
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
Published 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump spoke to the Press on Wednesday after a hearing for the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. via Forbes Breaking News.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4iC2AGA2HI

election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

