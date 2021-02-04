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Russian Cyberpunk Farm: Русская Кибердеревня
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110 views • February 04, 2021
birchpunk
They say that Russia is a technically backward country, there are no roads, robotics do not develop, rockets do not fly, and mail goes too long. It’s a bullshit.
Говорят, что Россия – технически отсталая страна, нет дорог, роботехника не развивается, ракеты не летают, а почта идет слишком долго. It’s a bullshit.
https://vk.com/birchpunk
https://vk.com/public_ecofarm_ssady
#cyberpunk #russia #robots #birchpunk
They say that Russia is a technically backward country, there are no roads, robotics do not develop, rockets do not fly, and mail goes too long. It’s a bullshit.
Говорят, что Россия – технически отсталая страна, нет дорог, роботехника не развивается, ракеты не летают, а почта идет слишком долго. It’s a bullshit.
https://vk.com/birchpunk
https://vk.com/public_ecofarm_ssady
#cyberpunk #russia #robots #birchpunk
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