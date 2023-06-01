Shorts: The Power of Electroculture! - 1 min...

This week's new episode is with David Wechsler from @electricfertilizer.



We talked about #gardening using #electroculture.



He actually devices that you plug in that use direct current directly into your soils.



This results in healthier plants which are more resistant to pests, bugs and insects.



Using this technology produces food that has more minerals and plants that are much more healthy.



We should all treat the soils the best we can, but this offers a completely different way of using electricity to grow healthier food.



Really fascinating stuff.



Show page with links:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/772



iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-david-wechsler-using-advanced-electroculture/id577009557?i=1000614960846



Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3m6dCStPlUBOJgGM5wN2vJ



Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFVOGBTY0uU

