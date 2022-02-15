© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#269: HOW TO SPOT FALLACIES—DR. WILLIAM M. BRIGGS
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • February 15, 2022
On Twitter, mathematics PhD (Cornell) Dr. Briggs is @famedcelebrity, and his website subtitle is “Statistician to the Stars”—both digs at our culture’s silly celeb worship. He co-authored an important book about the Covid scam titled The Price of Panic, and has a new one out, that does many things well, including explaining the difference between conservative and based; and scores of examples of fallacies and how to spot them.
A very enjoyable exchange with a natural raconteur, practicing Catholic, and man of hard science and logic.
In this episode, you will learn
👉The basic (and more profound than you think) difference between actually based and merely conservative.
👉The true definition of based (and debased)
👉What a fallacy is.
👉The top fallacies used online in debates, and by politicians every day.
👉Why everyone inescapably imposes his viewpoint on others
👉Why there are no “gay people” and no “transgendered people”
👉Why offending some people is necessary for communication success.
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Everything You Believe Is Wrong by William M. Briggs https://amzn.to/3Gy7SkN
👉The (entertaining and enlightening) Briggs blog https://wmbriggs.com/
👉The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, by William Briggs, Douglas Axe, and Jay Richards https://amzn.to/3ghpTZH
A very enjoyable exchange with a natural raconteur, practicing Catholic, and man of hard science and logic.
In this episode, you will learn
👉The basic (and more profound than you think) difference between actually based and merely conservative.
👉The true definition of based (and debased)
👉What a fallacy is.
👉The top fallacies used online in debates, and by politicians every day.
👉Why everyone inescapably imposes his viewpoint on others
👉Why there are no “gay people” and no “transgendered people”
👉Why offending some people is necessary for communication success.
Resources mentioned in this episode
👉Everything You Believe Is Wrong by William M. Briggs https://amzn.to/3Gy7SkN
👉The (entertaining and enlightening) Briggs blog https://wmbriggs.com/
👉The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, by William Briggs, Douglas Axe, and Jay Richards https://amzn.to/3ghpTZH
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.