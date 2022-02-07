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Brooks Agnew All Wars Occur Because Justice Cannot Be Served and Right Now We Do Not Have a Justice Department Deborah Pietsch Interview
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2 views • February 07, 2022
From the Las Vegas "For God & Country Patriot Double Down" Event ~ October 23rd, 2021
Deborah Ariel Pietsch sits down with Brooks Agnew, an acquaintance from 16+ years ago! Brooks is well known for his engineering background, scientific knowledge, author of ?? books, host of his own show, “ ??? “
We talked about many subjects from current events like the ships being held off Long Beach Port, to the POW’s of J.6, to spiritual beliefs to aspects of “what’s coming” and much more in between.
Deborah Ariel Pietsch sits down with Brooks Agnew, an acquaintance from 16+ years ago! Brooks is well known for his engineering background, scientific knowledge, author of ?? books, host of his own show, “ ??? “
We talked about many subjects from current events like the ships being held off Long Beach Port, to the POW’s of J.6, to spiritual beliefs to aspects of “what’s coming” and much more in between.
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