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Who or What Are the Two Witnesses As Described In the Bible?
Unleavened Bread Ministries
Unleavened Bread Ministries
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38 views • July 21, 2020
Who or What Are the Two Witnesses As Described In the Bible? [Part:6 of 21]
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Have you ever wondered about all the end-time characters mentioned in the Book of Revelation: Babylon, the Harlot, who, or what are the Two Witnesses? 🤔

Be sure to get your spiritual food! 🍞🍷🍇 Study to Show Yourselves Approved! 📝Mine for Gems in God's Word! ⚒💎 Listen, Learn, and Grow in Christ Jesus!👂💡🌱 Climb Mt. Zion!🌄

In this teaching, David Eells shares with us the revelations that the Lord gave him concerning all the end-time characters and who or what they represent as described in the Bible! 😀

Many years ago the Lord revealed to David that all the characters and events that are written in the gospels and the book of Acts would be repeated in these end-times, except they would repeat on a larger and larger scale; Meaning, the cast of characters would be multiplied as corporate bodies of former individuals.

These are fascinating revelations: A real eye-opener!

✅Please visit our website below for more teachings and free materials!

📜AUDIO AND VIDEO ARCHIVES: https://www.ubm1.org/?page=sabs

✅SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmxdLdmr99oVg1CzDFi6RA?sub_confirmation=1

WEBSITE https://www.ubm1.org/

📚FREE BOOK DOWNLOADS https://www.ubm1.org/?page=ubmbooks

Watch Part 1: https://youtu.be/nL4Ioj-nj8I
Part 2: https://youtu.be/ieufQwdXf9k
Part 3: https://youtu.be/6iuaGbuC0rE
Part 4: https://youtu.be/SDnTraTomq4
Part 5: https://youtu.be/Rx3QVGZYcMw
Part 7: https://youtu.be/b4iRljhewIE
Part 8: https://youtu.be/XQN4iJUXrvY
Part 9: https://youtu.be/lk3TzzSv-ls
Part 10: https://youtu.be/Y046kZRduAw
Part 11:
Part 12:
Part 13:
Part 14:
Part 15:
Part 16:
Part 17:
Part 18:
Part 19:
Part 20:
Part 21:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
HIDDEN MANNA FOR THE END TIMES: PART:6

Over 30 years ago, it was prophesied of the great light that David Eells would share with God's people. This series is a culmination of all the revelations that David has received from the Spirit of the Lord over the years concerning the church and end-time events.
Since he was a year old in the Lord he has been receiving words of knowledge and wisdom concerning Biblical doctrines and end-time events.
You will be thrilled with the explosion of knowledge of end-time events and characters that will be revealed to you in this 21 part series, "Hidden Manna for the End Times."

All of the information from David's conferences and tours, and a lot more, is located here at

https://www.ubm1.org/?page=Hidden_Manna_for_the_End_Times#broadcaster

There is a free PDF of this book available at the link above.
Keywords
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