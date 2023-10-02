Cult of the mask wearing strikes back ~ Fear is not Reality, it's a Scam ~

In this discussion we will discuss the cult origins of mask wearing, as in that it has a lot to do with the knights of malta. And we are going to go over how it is a psy-op of fear and virtue signaling that you are a controllable minion, since the science actually shows that prolong mask wearing is harmful. And finally, I want to share the 2nd episode of the documentary called covidland (mask).
References:
- How well do face masks protect against COVID-19?
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449
- why-we-need-to-upgrade-our-face-masks-and-where-to-get-them
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-we-need-to-upgrade-our-face-masks-and-where-to-get-them/
- do-mask-mandates-work
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/21/opinion/do-mask-mandates-work.html
- a major new study shows that masks don't stop the spread of covid, will the mandaters apologize
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/a-major-new-study-shows-that-masks-don-t-stop-the-spread-of-covid-will-the-mandaters-apologize/ar-AA172j6T
- masks work distorting science to dispute the evidence does'nt
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/masks-work-distorting-science-to-dispute-the-evidence-doesnt/
- NIH Mask research documentation
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8072811/
- NIH Mask research documentation pt 2
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34407516/
- NIH Mask research documentation pt 3
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8504748/
- how-coronavirus-spreads-through-the-air-what-we-know-so-far
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-coronavirus-spreads-through-the-air-what-we-know-so-far1/
- masks-can-be-detrimental-to-babies-speech-and-language-development
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/masks-can-be-detrimental-to-babies-speech-and-language-development1/
_ what-the-cdc-isnt-telling-you-about-masks-is-terrifying
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertpearl/2021/08/10/what-the-cdc-isnt-telling-you-about-masks-is-terrifying/
- masks-children-parenting-schools-mandates-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-biden-administration-cdc
https://www.wsj.com/articles/masks-children-parenting-schools-mandates-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-biden-administration-cdc-11628432716
- covidland
https://rumble.com/vuy5h7-covidland-the-mask.html or https://rumble.com/search/all?q=covidland
- cult of medics
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=cult%20of%20medic
- The Answer pt 1 video seminar
https://mega.nz/file/GWgSDBKI#SfItF3oLkUNJ_P0g2Ku7opZNv8Xt-6nJgNv0pU1TnV8
- The Answer pt 2 video seminar
https://mega.nz/file/uT5mFZ4Y#k_2SnrT18EJ4Kfi4AiPjz-vtbmCR4WfHDaQkPLF2Vro
- The Answer pt 3 Video Seminar
https://mega.nz/file/bLpigYLR#B_cINWcv_8YtOZ7-qiVbJbI39TXgP2Lsjj_jvQMErXU
