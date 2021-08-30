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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 12) The Graphene Oxide found in most COVID-19 Jabs - Justice Anna Webinar
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101 views • August 30, 2021
The Flu was used as Trojan Horse, since there is abnormal reaction from the Immune system to just a common cold, every year we have those common cold symptoms. The jab made people reacting severely in allergic way to just common cold. Flu became great recipe for criminals, because it has more than 240 variants across 2 families: A and B. This crime has no end, they will keep pushing death shots into oblivious. They white uniform doctors are being used as Army personal, they have signed to carry on orders and they can't refuse them, if they do refuse, they will loose their license and will be prosecuted, hence loosing their job and livelihood. Unfortunately, it's Nazi Germany again, all these doctors will be held accountable. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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