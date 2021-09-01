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Who fact checks the fact checkers?
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162 views • September 01, 2021
AIERvideo, Kate Wand, September 1, 2021
Although fact checkers purport to be independent guardians of accountability, recent events have exposed them as mere enforcers of fashionable political positions.
Film based on the report by Phillip Magness & Ethan Yang:
https://www.aier.org/article/who-fact-checks-the-fact-checkers-a-report-on-media-censorship/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
Although fact checkers purport to be independent guardians of accountability, recent events have exposed them as mere enforcers of fashionable political positions.
Film based on the report by Phillip Magness & Ethan Yang:
https://www.aier.org/article/who-fact-checks-the-fact-checkers-a-report-on-media-censorship/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
very-opinionated.com
aier.org
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