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A State of Emergency in Seattle as ANTIFA Threatens Citizens Trapped In City Blocks
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233 views • June 19, 2020
This is a Emergency podcast we have now in Seattle Washington A 6 to 7 Block concentration camp with Nazi Antifa black lives matter rounding up citizens and demanding payments and looting and raping people and police cannot get in to help because liberal mayor says they are just having one big festival while 8000 Americans suffer at their hands and no one is allowed to leave the area by orders of black lives matter
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