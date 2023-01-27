Create New Account
Latin America Preparing Regional Currency - #NewWorldNextWeek
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw508/

This week on the New World Next Week: Brazil and Argentina prepare to form a common currency; smart appliance manufacturers sad that people are not connecting their toasters to the internet; and a Utah doctor is facing charges for saline shots and simple sabotage.
