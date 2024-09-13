Model hospitalized by OZEMPIC induced seizures

A friend of mine is taking Ozempic. She's lost a lot of weight. So has her husband and son, too. They're both on it. It's so unhealthy though. This is not a healthy way to lose weight. Just stop eating processed food. Focus on high nutrient density food, exercise, drink lots of water, get sunlight every day and the weight will evaporate. No need to poison yourself with expensive, potentially deadly injections.

Kate Moss’ troubled sister, Lottie, hospitalized after Ozempic overdose causes seizure: ‘This is a warning’

https://pagesixDOTcom/2024/09/12/celebrity-news/kate-moss-sister-lottie-hospitalized-after-ozempic-overdose/

"My OZEMPIC story. Comment “Lottie” and I’ll DM you the full episode.

TW: Eating disorders, body image, weight loss.

In this weeks episode of Dream On I open up and tell you the truth about my experience with Ozempic. This is such a trend at the moment and celebrities and the media have normalised taking this medication so I think it’s important to share my experience."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/reel/C_z7opOuQTl/

"In today's episode Lottie opens up and tells you the truth about her experience with Ozempic.

Lottie, who has been in the modelling industry for years, shares how taking this medication led to dangerous side effects, including severe dehydration and a terrifying seizure that landed her in the emergency room.

She discusses the pressures of body image, the harmful influence of celebrity trends, and the resurgence of toxic beauty standards.

With humour and vulnerability, Lottie reflects on her relationship with food, her personal struggles with weight fluctuation during lockdown, and how she's learning to embrace her body. The episode also features "bedtime stories" from her fans, covering everything from dating anxiety to lifestyle clashes in relationships."

https://www.instagramDOTcom/lottiemossxo/

https://podcasts.appleDOTcom/za/podcast/my-ozempic-hell-i-had-seizures-a-e-weight-loss-ep-5/id1762370338?i=1000669238953

