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ΔΟΞΑ ΤΟΝ ΘΕΟ ΠΕΘΑΙΝΩ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΟΣ, ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΣΚΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ, ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΙ THANKS GOD I DIE FREE NOT SLAVE TO CORONAVIRUSTERROR ANTICHRIST KILLERS
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20 views • September 24, 2021
ΔΟΞΑ ΤΟΝ ΘΕΟ ΠΕΘΑΙΝΩ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΟΣ, ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΣΚΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΟΜΟΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟΥ, ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΙ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΟΙ. THANKS GOD I DIE FREE NOT SLAVE TO CORONAVIRUSTERROR ANTICHRIST KILLERS http://alturl.com/jqway , https://ugetube.com/watch/flTlnDbeCL1cheW , https://rumble.com/vmwy37-38488723.html .
ΜΟΝΟ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΜΗ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΑΣΤΗΜΕΝΟΥ ΘΕΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΔΗΓΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ, ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΕΙΡΗΝΗ.
Γιατί όπως επεσήμανε σοφά και ο αγαπητός εν Χριστώ αδελφός Θεοφάνης «Η σωτηρία της αθάνατης ψυχής μας έχει μόνο νόημα. Όλα τα άλλα είναι μάταια και πρόσκαιρα!».
ΜΟΝΟ Η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΜΗ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΑΣΤΗΜΕΝΟΥ ΘΕΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΣΩΖΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΘΑΝΑΤΗ ΨΥΧΗ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΔΗΓΕΙ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΙΝΗ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ, ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΕΙΡΗΝΗ.
Γιατί όπως επεσήμανε σοφά και ο αγαπητός εν Χριστώ αδελφός Θεοφάνης «Η σωτηρία της αθάνατης ψυχής μας έχει μόνο νόημα. Όλα τα άλλα είναι μάταια και πρόσκαιρα!».
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