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There is Nothing Wrong with Humanity
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50 views • May 17, 2022
When politicians cannot resolve their differences, they volunteer their children to kill one another in wars. When doctors do not put their patients first and to "do no harm", they violate the Hippocratic Oath. When humanity awakens to injustices we stick together and support one another
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