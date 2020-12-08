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John Paul Rice Exposes Hollywood Paedophilia Ring
FredDiscerns
FredDiscerns
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61 views • December 08, 2020
The originator of this video is John Paul Rice - All credits go to him, for his bravery, courage and moral fortitude.

John Paul Rice is an Independent Hollywood Film Producer, known for famous movies such as Remember the Titans, Juno, The Hunger Games, The Grudge, A Child’s Voice speaks up on child sex trafficking in the entertainment industry, politics & more!

Mr. Rice is a real hero, exposing what many for years have called a "conspiracy theory" but unfortunately is all to real. The good news is when "WHISTLE-BLOWERS", truly brave people like Mr. Rice bring these dark deeds to the light, truth exposes the darkness, then these people can be brought to justice.

WARNING! This expose by John Paul Rice is not for the faint of heart. After seeing this, you will not look at Hollywood the same way again..

These crimes have been going on for a long time. In fact for thousands of years. God judged people in to old testament for these crimes. Don't believe me, search Molech in a KJV
Here is one reference:

Jeremiah 32:35 And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.
Keywords
pedophiliapizzagatesex traffickingepsteinmolechghislaine maxwelljohn paul ricea childs voice
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