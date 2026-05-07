THE DERSH IS BEING SHAMED FOR SAYING JEFFREY EPSTEIN WAS NOT A PEDOPHILE AND TRAFFICKING WAS A MTYH❗

Alan Dershowitz is being shamed for saying Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile and that no trafficking of children ever happened.





Dershowitz says it’s okay to have your way with 16-year-olds because “it’s legal in France and many parts of Europe.”





“I have no information about pedophiles in the Epstein circle.”





“I don’t think there’s a real case for people being called pedophiles.”





Guess the Dersh forgot about this allegation: 12-year-old French triplets allegedly flown to Epstein as a 'birthday present'





https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/12-year-old-french-triplets-allegedly-flown-to-epstein-as-a-birthday-present/S2XRZ4F3KQVVKCGHVCTNDXCXOE/





Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2052130998440067405





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ar4cb4





Same guy





“Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept”





https://x.com/gregalmonte_/status/2052131662184480857