THE DERSH IS BEING SHAMED FOR SAYING JEFFREY EPSTEIN WAS NOT A PEDOPHILE AND TRAFFICKING WAS A MTYH❗

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Alan Dershowitz is being shamed for saying Jeffrey Epstein was not a pedophile and that no trafficking of children ever happened.
Dershowitz says it’s okay to have your way with 16-year-olds because “it’s legal in France and many parts of Europe.”
“I have no information about pedophiles in the Epstein circle.”
“I don’t think there’s a real case for people being called pedophiles.”
Guess the Dersh forgot about this allegation: 12-year-old French triplets allegedly flown to Epstein as a 'birthday present'
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/12-year-old-french-triplets-allegedly-flown-to-epstein-as-a-birthday-present/S2XRZ4F3KQVVKCGHVCTNDXCXOE/
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2052130998440067405
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ar4cb4
Same guy
“Statutory Rape is an Outdated Concept”