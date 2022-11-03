Jesus: Can You Drink His Cup?

Who can be like the Lord Jesus Christ? There is no other like Him. His name is above all names named. He is the only way to the Father. Yet, it must be said that for Him to be your Lord, you must be as He is and drink from His cup. We will be covering Chapters 33 & 34 of the book “We Shall Be Like Him”- diving deep into what it means to drink His cup and how it applies to our lives. For all those who thirst after righteousness must drink from His cup.





