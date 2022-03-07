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A Reported Leaked Canadian Government Email 2020
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521 views • March 07, 2022
Committee members were told, it's in the individuals best interest to participate. When committee members pushed to get an answer, we were told that those who refused, would first live under the lockdown restrictions indefinitely. And that over a short period of time as more Canadians transferred into the debt forgiveness program, the ones who refused to participate would be deemed to be a public health risk and would be relocated into isolation facilities.
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