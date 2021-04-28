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What's happening in this World: Super moon, Eruption, Meteor, Tornado
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81 views • April 28, 2021
0:08 - Falling Meteor in Cannes, France.
0:30 - Eruption of Sinabung volcano in Indonesia.
2:14 - Tornado in Texas, USA.
3:06 - Pink Super moon around the World.
Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:
1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:
2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.
3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;
4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:
5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteors, fireballs:
6) Unexplained natural phenomena.
0:30 - Eruption of Sinabung volcano in Indonesia.
2:14 - Tornado in Texas, USA.
3:06 - Pink Super moon around the World.
Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:
1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:
2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.
3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Thunderstorm, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall, Snow Storm;
4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:
5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade, Falling meteors, fireballs:
6) Unexplained natural phenomena.
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