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EUA For 12 To 15 Year Olds And Door To Door Propagandists!
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30 views • April 10, 2021
In February Pfizer claims to have done testing on 12 to 15 year olds and found their depop shot to be 100% effective in this age group. As we know this group is not at risk of much of anything but getting into some trouble maybe yet they need to be injected with poison... Detroit is starting a program to go door to door to pitch propaganda about the depop shot. This is a starter program to the federal governments larger program to spread propaganda about the depop shot! Let's dig in!!
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Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7748716/pfizer-us-emergency-use-vaccine-adolescents/
https://globalnews.ca/news/7730444/pfizer-covid-vaccine-safe-effective-adolescents-trial/
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4759
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2021/04/06/detroit-workers-go-door-door-pitch-covid-19-vaccines-residents/7105341002/
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/03/08/biden-administration-to-invest-250-million-in-effort-to-encourage-covid-19-safety-and-vaccination.html
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SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://globalnews.ca/news/7748716/pfizer-us-emergency-use-vaccine-adolescents/
https://globalnews.ca/news/7730444/pfizer-covid-vaccine-safe-effective-adolescents-trial/
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4759
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2021/04/06/detroit-workers-go-door-door-pitch-covid-19-vaccines-residents/7105341002/
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/03/08/biden-administration-to-invest-250-million-in-effort-to-encourage-covid-19-safety-and-vaccination.html
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