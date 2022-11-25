pauljosephwatson Kanye Trump Fuentes Milo What the fk is going on
Anything Goeshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nt0Kf0qE4Y
https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5?view=content
What the f**k is going on?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.