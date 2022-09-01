Lies about the Holocaust and Auschwitz Create Huge Profits

We could talk about the numbers for ages, but the ‘six million’ looks like a difficult one to justify. Maybe because of this, it makes people nervous. So nervous in fact, that in a lot of countries, it can’t be questioned.

Questioning the ‘holocaust’ is illegal around the world; in Germany, Israel, France, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, Luxembourg… does this make sense?

Holohoax Part I: “Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons”

https://tim-dempsey.medium.com/holohoax-part-i-hitler-didnt-even-sink-to-using-chemical-weapons-d5fe2714d0e3

Holohoax Part II: Numbers don’t add up

https://tim-dempsey.medium.com/holohoax-part-ii-numbers-dont-add-up-5cbd66dc3854

Holohoax Part III: “Historical review”

https://tim-dempsey.medium.com/holohoax-part-iii-historical-review-9ebb22f85e94

Original Source - The VeGAINatorMirrored - MediaGiant

