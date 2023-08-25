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Holes in Heaven? H.A.A.R.P. & Advances in STOLEN Tesla Technology - HAARP, A Globalist Crime Syndicate Weapon Of Mass Destruction. Stolen Tesla Technology Turned Against ALL God’s Life on Earth (1998)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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119 views • August 25, 2023

HAARP is the acronym many people recognize, it is an “ionosphere heater” facility in Alaska. Mainstream media and the military industrial complex tried to convince the public that HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program) was going to be completely dismantled by the summer of 2014, but did this happen? No, and now it seems HAARP has been funded through all the years, up till today. The lies never end when the CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD BANKING MAFIA CRIME SYNDICATE "government" is involved. What many people don’t know is that the Alaskan HAARP facility is only one of many major ground based ionosphere heaters around the world. This global network of incredibly powerful ionosphere heaters is wreaking havoc on the climate system and the biosphere as a whole. The more educated activists are in regard to what the ionosphere heaters are and what these installations can do, the more effective they will be in the battle to raise awareness on the critical climate engineering issue. The summary explanation of HAARP below is an important read.

The CORPORATE ROTHSCHILD & CRONIES GLOBALIST CRIME SYNDICATE Military’s Pandora’s Box

To Read More, Find the Article HERE:  https://riseearth.org/haarp-weapon-of-mass-destruction.html 

Keywords
geoengineeringnwohaarpnew world orderhigh-frequency active auroral research programweather weaponizationglobalist crime syndicateglobalist weapon of mass destruction
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