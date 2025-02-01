God and Country Now Presents- Operation World Without Cancer

God and Country Now is honored to announce our guest- John Richardson Jr., dedicated his life to uncovering the power of natural health, inspired by his childhood and the pioneering work of his father, Dr. John A. Richardson. A visionary in nutrition and alternative medicine, Dr. Richardson challenged conventional healthcare, advocating for God, Family, and Country. Though his efforts faced fierce opposition, leading to the loss of his medical license and ultimately his life, his son carries on the torch.

John founded Richardson Nutritional Center (RNC), promoting wellness through safe and effective supplements, including those rich in Vitamin B17. He also spearheads Operation World Without Cancer, a global movement dedicated to raising awareness of natural, God-given cancer solutions.

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of "World Without Cancer," the groundbreaking book by his father's friend, G. Edward Griffin, John continues to champion the science of Vitamin B17, challenging the prevailing narrative and striving for a world free from cancer.





RNC Home-

https://rncstore.com

Discount shopping link and code to purchase products-

https://rncstore.com/godnow

Operation World Without Cancer-

https://www.operationworldwithoutcancer.com/

Contact God and Country Now-

[email protected]

Taking back what the enemy stole!

"Jesus is the King of Kings"





Follow us on social media -

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567037361480

X-Twitter

https://x.com/godnow777





Get healthy products with discounts included follow links below-

Richardson Nutritional Center B17, apricot seeds, etc.

https://rncstore.com/godnow

Mother Nature's Trading Company® CBD

https://mntc.shop/randy-knoll

Cardio Miracle - Nitric Oxide Supplement

https://i.refs.cc/3c6joha5?smile_ref=eyJzbWlsZV9zb3VyY2UiOiJzbWlsZV91aSIsInNtaWxlX21lZGl1bSI6IiIsInNtaWxlX2NhbXBhaWduIjoicmVmZXJyYWxfcHJvZ3JhbSIsInNtaWxlX2N1c3RvbWVyX2lkIjoyMjQ5Nzg2MTkwfQ%3D%3D





Medical Disclaimer:

The information provided in this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or treatment plan. The hosts and guests of this podcast are not responsible for any adverse effects or consequences resulting from the use of any suggestions, products, or procedures discussed in this podcast. Reliance on any information provided by this podcast is solely at your own risk.