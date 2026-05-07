Verantwortung (Auszug aus Ep.142)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was ist Verantwortung und was bedeutet sie praktisch?
Ein Auszug aus der 5. Studentenfutter-Episode, in der ich sechs naturrechtliche Fragen beantworte.
Aufgrund fortgesetzter technischer Schwierigkeiten hier nur ein Auszug. Schau die vollständige Episode an einem der folgenden Orte an:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/142
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SuhWMVKtFXZw
https://rumble.com/v79gpsm-episode-142-studentenfutter-fragen-zum-naturrecht-beantwortet-5.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/19BCK6MwHBXx8apjCSrIzM (nur audio)
Mehr Infos zur Sendereihe: https://bannbrecher.de
4:43End Screen