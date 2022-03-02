© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Embalmer with 50+ years of experience verifies Hirschman's story
Follow
4
Share
Report
492 views • March 02, 2022
Steve Kirsch.
Cary Watkins is an embalmer with over 50 years of experience. He knows Richard Hirschman and vouches for him. Cary has personally seen these clots himself and says they are unlike anything he's ever seen before. Hirschman suspected the vaccine many months ago, but has only recently shared his experiences on camera. This interview is important because it shows that Hirschman had been seeing this months ago, that he is credible, and that Watkins saw it too. Watkins doesn't use Zoom, so this was a Skype call.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuycmg-embalmer-with-50-years-of-experience-verifies-hirschmans-story.html
Cary Watkins is an embalmer with over 50 years of experience. He knows Richard Hirschman and vouches for him. Cary has personally seen these clots himself and says they are unlike anything he's ever seen before. Hirschman suspected the vaccine many months ago, but has only recently shared his experiences on camera. This interview is important because it shows that Hirschman had been seeing this months ago, that he is credible, and that Watkins saw it too. Watkins doesn't use Zoom, so this was a Skype call.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuycmg-embalmer-with-50-years-of-experience-verifies-hirschmans-story.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.