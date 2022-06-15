The vaccines are all risk and no benefit; they are a nuclear bomb says Ryan Cole, MD

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The full 23-minute interview of Ryan Cole, MD by Bright Light News done on May 22, 2022 is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v17c2ud-interview-a-lipid-nanoparticle-a-gene-is-a-nuclear-bomb-dr-ryan-cole-md.html