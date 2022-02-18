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Cressida Dick Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis since 2017 QUITS UNDER THE PRESSURE.
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Cressida Dick Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis since 2017 QUITS UNDER THE PRESSURE.
https://rumble.com/vv8k45-cressida-dick-commissioner-of-police-of-the-metropolis-since-2017-quits-und.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
MPs Nadia Whittome and Diane Abbott called on Dame Cressida to go today, as did women's rights activists. Grim revelations are just the latest scandal for the beleaguered chief - already under pressure over Partygate Black Police Association founder said 'rot had set in' at the Met, which had created 'safe havens for predators'
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3L3YY1J
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
https://rumble.com/vv8k45-cressida-dick-commissioner-of-police-of-the-metropolis-since-2017-quits-und.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
MPs Nadia Whittome and Diane Abbott called on Dame Cressida to go today, as did women's rights activists. Grim revelations are just the latest scandal for the beleaguered chief - already under pressure over Partygate Black Police Association founder said 'rot had set in' at the Met, which had created 'safe havens for predators'
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3L3YY1J
-----------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER,
https://www.rumble.com/channel/dunedrifter (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
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