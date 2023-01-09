Create New Account
1/09/2023 -- Very Large M7.6 earthquake strikes warned area in Indonesia -- TSUNAMI PAGE DOWN?!
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

weird... they're not even reporting the quake on https://tsunami.gov which is very odd indeed.


The warned area in Indonesia has been struck by a very large M7.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

6 days ago I warned Indonesia for M7.0+ earthquake activity at the "S shaped" plate boundary! Today the M7.6 struck!


Starting about 40min into this video ... the warning for indonesia issued for M7.0+ https://youtu.be/wZ3tQdsaD30


They had a 6 day warning for this!


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


