1/09/2023 -- Very Large M7.6 earthquake strikes warned area in Indonesia -- TSUNAMI PAGE DOWN?!

weird... they're not even reporting the quake on https://tsunami.gov which is very odd indeed.





The warned area in Indonesia has been struck by a very large M7.6 earthquake. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...

6 days ago I warned Indonesia for M7.0+ earthquake activity at the "S shaped" plate boundary! Today the M7.6 struck!





Starting about 40min into this video ... the warning for indonesia issued for M7.0+ https://youtu.be/wZ3tQdsaD30





They had a 6 day warning for this!





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



