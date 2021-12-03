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Plandemic - The Book [03.12.2021]
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10 views • December 04, 2021
Note: WTF does people want to EARN money (Judas Mamon) on this PLAN-Demic?
A real true Freedom Fighter does anything for Free...
https://www.biblemoneymatters.com/bible-verses-about-money-what-does-the-bible-have-to-say-about-our-financial-lives/
To counter all the disinformation that was circulated about PLANDEMIC and its makers, we are setting the record straight in a tell-all book. PLANDEMIC tells the incredible true story behind the making of history's most seen and censored documentary. 100% of our profits go directly to a non-profit 501c3 dedicated to creating new and healthier educational systems and curriculums for our next generations.
The Plandemic Book was released in October 2021.
You can buy the book from any of these providers:
Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/plandemic-mikki-willis/1140101121?ean=9781510765542
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Plandemic-Indoctornation-Mikki-Willis/dp/1510765549#customerReviews
Biblio: https://www.biblio.com/book/plandemic-fear-virus-truth-cure-mikki/d/1434979059
Indie Bound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781510765542
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic - 8785 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EjnSRR7DzPWy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
https://plandemicseries.com/
A real true Freedom Fighter does anything for Free...
https://www.biblemoneymatters.com/bible-verses-about-money-what-does-the-bible-have-to-say-about-our-financial-lives/
To counter all the disinformation that was circulated about PLANDEMIC and its makers, we are setting the record straight in a tell-all book. PLANDEMIC tells the incredible true story behind the making of history's most seen and censored documentary. 100% of our profits go directly to a non-profit 501c3 dedicated to creating new and healthier educational systems and curriculums for our next generations.
The Plandemic Book was released in October 2021.
You can buy the book from any of these providers:
Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/plandemic-mikki-willis/1140101121?ean=9781510765542
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Plandemic-Indoctornation-Mikki-Willis/dp/1510765549#customerReviews
Biblio: https://www.biblio.com/book/plandemic-fear-virus-truth-cure-mikki/d/1434979059
Indie Bound: https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781510765542
Official Account: Plandemic Documentary Series
officialplandemic - 8785 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EjnSRR7DzPWy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
https://plandemicseries.com/
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