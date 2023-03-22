Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 21▪️The AFU attempted to attack the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station in the Bryansk region with a drone.

The object was shot down before it reached its target. The power supply to the settlements in the area was temporarily cut off for security reasons.

▪️Another UAV attack was launched against the Klimovo village.





As a result, five residential buildings were damaged, no casualties.





▪️In Crimea, six Ukrainian UAV's attempted to strike the Dzhankoy railway station area.





The air defenses repelled the attack, and several downed drones hit the urban area, damaging residential buildings and a technical college building.





▪️In the northern districts of Bakhmut, the Wagner PMC units continue to storm the industrial area.





In the past 24 hours, control was established over several shops of the non-ferrous metals plant.





▪️On the southern outskirts, Russian forces knocked the AFU out of several multi-story buildings along Korsunsky Street.





In Sobachevka and Budyonovka districts, Russian units are advancing towards each other, encircling the enemy.





▪️To the southwest, on the outskirts of Krasne, heavy fighting in the vicinity of the road to Kostyantynivka continues.





Despite heavy losses, the AFU continue to hold the road, which is vital to the Bakhmut garrison.





▪️Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Odesa International Airport.





The facility is used by the AFU as a drone base for attacks on the Crimean peninsula.