DEEP STATE DECODES 09/16/23 EPISODE 697

Nothing Ordinary



Music intro: Sade - The Sweetest Taboo

Video credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hU1dSsYYOs Kayleigh McEnany: THIS is the 'evidence' against Joe Biden

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/texas-senate-vote-ag-ken-paxton-impeachment

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/09/15/trump-defends-auto-workers-against-bidens-green-agenda-youre-being-sold-down-the-river-to-china/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iOIlTEo6yJ0 'The DNC Does Not Want A Primary': RFK Jr. Accuses The DNC Of 'Fixing The Process' For Biden

https://americanfaith.com/trump-considers-democratic-contender-robert-f-kennedy-jr-for-potential-2024-running-mate/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NTrZNbg0bCSr/ OVER 2000 UNACCOUNTED FOR CHILDREN IN LAHAINA! WHY HAVE WE NOT HEARD FROM PARENTS OF MISSING CHILDREN

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iIAV3rSsV10

DONATE TO DEEP STATE DECODES

https://buy.stripe.com/aEUeY09WxfPy7VC7su Donate to DSD.

https://buy.stripe.com/3cs5nqgkV7j2fo49AD Purchase Orgone.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbLO1q19radfW148 OG 2.0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works

https://www.brighteon.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/X35RQmVOZueu/ Deep State Decodes ArvilsArk

https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all Rumble

https://gab.com/timeline/videos GAB

t.me/DeepStateDecodes

[email protected]