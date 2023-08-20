Maria Zeee & Steve Quayle: Preparing for Times Ahead & Maui Smart City Agenda!

Steve Quayle joins Maria Zeee to explore just how perilous the times we are living in are, discussing how the globalists will stop at nothing to achieve their final goal of a One World Order. Maria also details the Smart City Agenda potentially associated with the tragic Maui fires.
